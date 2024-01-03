Radio - Vodafone switches off analog radio signal in the cable network

Anyone in Baden-Württemberg who listens to the radio via their cable connection must be prepared for a changeover. The operator Vodafone has announced that it will switch off the analog radio signal in its Baden-Württemberg sub-network on Thursday next week (January 11). Analog cable radio will also end in Hesse (January 9) and North Rhine-Westphalia (January 10). In the other federal states, analog transmission was already switched off in 2018.

According to Vodafone, around 350 radio stations will then only be receivable digitally in the cable network. This requires suitable digital receivers. The switch-off is intended to free up frequency ranges for additional internet offerings. The frequency range in which analog cable radio was previously broadcast is primarily relevant for upstream, i.e. data traffic from home to the Internet.

With the discontinuation of analog transmission, the broadcast signals will be replaced by a tape announcement informing listeners of the switchover. The final switch-off will take place on January 31. The number of analog radio listeners can only be estimated. Vodafone assumes that only around 2 percent of cable customers in Germany use the service. As a rule, this applies to customers who have connected their radios or hi-fi systems directly to the cable socket.

However, the vast majority listen to the radio via terrestrial FM waves, the internet or with new types of digital receivers (DAB+) and are therefore not affected by the changeover. According to Vodafone, around 47 million people in Germany have access to digital or web radio.

Source: www.stern.de