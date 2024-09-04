- Vocational educators report a rise in students leaving school prematurely.

Vocational educators in the southwest are seeing a rise in students not participating in classroom activities. Michaela Keinath, deputy head of the Vocational School Teachers' Association (BLV), reported from Stuttgart, "We're getting notifications from everywhere about kids leaving school. Lots of kids who are legally obligated to attend vocational school after finishing or departing from general education aren't even appearing at vocational schools." Throughout the school year, more and more students were mysteriously vanishing and dodging classes.

Keinath highlighted that this issue has escalated dramatically in the past one to two years. In vocational high schools, about 10% of students are absent, while in other vocational education sectors, it could go up to 20%, according to Keinath. The BLV did not share specific figures.

BLV: Impact of the Corona pandemic

Keinath identified the aftermath of the Corona pandemic as one factor contributing to students' absences. Many young people were staying at home due to mental pressure. "They can no longer manage their issues. It's simpler to just lie in bed at home," she noted.

School principals then have the challenging task of tracking down these missing students, Keinath pointed out. "It's not their responsibility. Academics shouldn't be tasked with locating absent students," she critiqued, emphasizing the need for more administrative support.

Stefan Fulst-Blei, SPD education expert, suggested enhancing support for vocational schools via school social work. "Only then can we effectively combat the mounting trend of school absences," he said, referring to this as a "slow-moving disaster" that often gets overlooked in broader discussions.

