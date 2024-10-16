Vocational education remains the most prevalent type of degree pursued in Germany.

In Germany, vocational training through apprenticeships or dual systems is the most prevalent qualification across various age groups. As revealed by the Federal Statistical Office on May 15, 2022, around 40% of individuals aged 15 and up have completed this type of training. The percentage significantly climbs as we progress through older age groups. Specifically, half of those aged 65 and above hold such a qualification, followed by 47% for individuals aged 50 to 64, and 38% for individuals aged 30 to 49. In the younger age group, academics account for a notable 29%. It's important to note that the youngest group is not as representative due to many individuals still undergoing training without a completed qualification.

There exists a clear urban-rural divide, with academics predominantly residing in large metropolitan areas like Munich (41%), Erlangen (40%), and Heidelberg (39%). Additionally, Heidelberg, Jena, and Tübingen top the list for the highest proportion of PhD holders. It's no surprise that city-states dominate the federal state comparison by having the highest proportion of academic qualifications. Hesse claims the top spot among area states with an impressive 22% academic density.

In contrast, individuals who have pursued education and training through the vocational pathway in Germany often find employment in various industries. Furthermore, to continue advancing their skills and knowledge, many opt for further education and training programs.

