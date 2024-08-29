- Vocalist refutes speculations of marital strife

Rod Stewart (79) and Penny Lancaster (53) are reportedly having a tough time agreeing on where to live permanently, leading to speculations about their marriage being on the rocks. However, the singer takes to his Instagram to debunk these rumors.

"Let me clear things up," Stewart posts, "There is no strain in our relationship and we aren't having disagreements over our living situation. It's quite the opposite." Recent gossip suggests that the couple, married since 2007, are having arguments about leaving LA for good and moving to the UK. But Stewart denies these claims.

The Actual Situation

The singer explains, "We went back to our beloved UK last year, but we're fortunate to have homes in different countries that we enjoy visiting. Initially, we thought selling our LA house was a good idea, but after spending a fantastic summer there with family and friends [...], we decided to keep the house."

Last year, Stewart declared his plans to make the UK his primary residence and sell his LA home. However, according to the 'Daily Mail' UK, he's now changed his mind and won't permanently part ways with his LA property. "They're stuck at a crossroads and Penny is angry with Rod for backing out on his promise. Currently, it's all about saving their marriage," a source claims, fueling the rumors.

To conclude, Stewart asserts, "Trust me, there's no discord in our relationship." He signs off as "Rod 'a extremely content man' Stewart".

Despite the rumors suggesting a strain in their relationship and disagreements about moving permanently, Rod Stewart clarifies that Penny Lancaster and he are not having any issues. In fact, they enjoy visiting their homes in different countries, including the one in LA they initially planned to sell but decided to keep.

Read also: