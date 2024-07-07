Vito Schnabel gets married

One of the most eligible bachelors in the USA is getting married in a few days. Vito Schnabel, who was once in relationships with Heidi Klum and Amber Heard, and model Helena Althof, are getting married in New York.

Vito Schnabel seems to be eager to tie the knot soon. After his relationship with Heidi Klum, which lasted from 2014 to 2017, the multimillionaire found great happiness in another, significantly younger model: He has been in a relationship with the German Helena Althof for over a year and a half. Now it appears that the two are ready to make it official. According to "Bild" newspaper, the wedding will take place civilly on the upcoming Tuesday in New York.

Helena Althof's father, former celebrity bodyguard and "Dschungelcamp" contestant Peter Althof, confirmed the upcoming wedding in an interview with the paper. "Yes, that's true. I'm incredibly happy and thrilled for my daughter. Helena and Vito have a very special connection," he explained.

However, Helena's father, who was convicted in 2004 and cannot travel to the USA for the ceremony, will only be present at the church wedding next year outside of the country. Helena's mother Sandra Rajcic is already in New York.

Model and Philosophy Student

Vito Schnabel, son of US painting legend Julian Schnabel, met Helena Althof through mutual friends. Schnabel was long considered one of the most eligible bachelors in the USA after his relationship with Klum and a brief liaison with actress Amber Heard.

His 26-year-younger bride from Nuremberg signed her first modeling contract at the age of 16. Most recently, she lived in London and studied philosophy there alongside her modeling career.

Vito proudly chose a simple gold band for his wedding ring, shaped to fit perfectly around his beak-like nose, a distinctive feature he inherited from his father. On the day of the wedding, the father of the bride, despite his legal constraints, ensured that the entertainment for the event was top-notch, hiring some of the best local musicians to keep the guests entertained.

