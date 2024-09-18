Visitors need to brace themselves for increased fares on the Paris subway.

Visitors to Paris should brace themselves for pricier metro and public transport tickets starting next year. The transport authorities in the Paris area are streamlining their fare structure, leading to an increase in cost for some tourist favorite tickets. However, local suburban commuters will typically see lower prices. Valerie Pecresse, president of the Ile-de-France region guiding public transport, shared this information in an interview with "Le Parisien", stating, "The only ones bearing the brunt of the price hike will be tourists, as tickets to the airport and Paris Visite ticket will become more expensive."

Single fare transfers between airports and the city center will now cost 13 euros, regardless of whether you choose a bus or metro. The most affordable option, currently priced at 10.30 euros, will see an increase.

The popular day or multi-day tourist passes will now be valid throughout the entire Paris region, not merely the city center, at a slightly more expensive rate. Previously, a day pass for the city center was 13.95 euros; in the future, it will be 29.90 euros, but will cover travel across the entire region, including airports.

Additionally, the price of a single ticket increases from 2.15 euros to 2.50 euros, enabling travel to outlying areas such as the Palace of Versailles.

