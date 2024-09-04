- Visitor Assaulted in Heidelberg Due to Wearing Israeli-themed Shirt

In Heidelberg, as reported by authorities, a duo encountered a disturbance. On a Monday in the old town, an unknown young male targeted the pair due to the woman's T-shirt sporting a Star of David and the message "Bring them back now." He forcefully grabbed her shirt, demanding she remove it. The victim endured mild harm to her upper body. When her spouse interceded to aid her, he was hit in the face. The aggressor then fled, leaving his partner unaccused.

The phrase on the woman's attire was a callout to the Israeli hostages who have been confined by Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip since October 7th.

The duo was visiting Heidelberg's old town on a specific day, seeking to appreciate its rich history. Regrettably, their peaceful outing was disrupted by an unsettling incident in the heart of Heidelberg.

