Günzburg - Visit before Christmas: Man beats separated wife

Shortly before Christmas Eve, a 31-year-old man is said to have beaten his separated wife when he visited her and his children. During the visit on Saturday in Burgau (Günzburg district), there was initially an argument, the police said. The man then held the woman by the wrist and punched her in the face. She was slightly injured. The police issued a no-contact order against the 31-year-old and are investigating him for assault.

