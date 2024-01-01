Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewspristinaof thevisa-freetraveltheschengen roomkosovoby virtue ofkickedeuinnew yearcitizenfor

Visa-free travel to the Schengen area for citizens of Kosovo entered into force

Citizens of Kosovo have been able to enter the European Union without a visa since midnight. According to the regulation, which came into force on New Year's Day, Kosovars can now travel to the Schengen area for up to 90 days without a visa. Kosovo, with its 1.8 million inhabitants, is the last...

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Flags of the EU and Kosovo in Pristina.aussiedlerbote.de
Flags of the EU and Kosovo in Pristina.aussiedlerbote.de

Visa-free travel to the Schengen area for citizens of Kosovo entered into force

In recent months, the Kosovan government has been running a campaign urging citizens not to misuse the upcoming freedom of travel to look for a job in the EU. The government in Pristina sees the reform as a further step towards full recognition of Kosovo, which has been independent since 2008, and EU accession.

According to the EU Commission, Kosovo had already fulfilled all the conditions for visa-free entry into the Schengen area in 2018. However, the entry into force of the travel facilitation was blocked by France and the Netherlands, who feared a new wave of migration.

EU members Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain also opposed the reform. These five countries do not recognize Kosovo's independence. This also represents a significant obstacle to the small Balkan country joining the EU. Kosovo, which is predominantly inhabited by ethnic Albanians, declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, almost a decade after the Kosovo War. Serbia does not recognize this step either.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Two cars on the road after an accident. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Three seriously injured in accident on A30

Three people were seriously injured in an accident on the Autobahn 30 near Osnabrück on New Year's Eve. The driver of one car was trapped in her vehicle, said a fire department spokesperson. One car was left lying on its side. According to the fire department, the accident occurred at the...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public
A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

16 injured in cellar fire in Essen

16 people have been injured in a cellar fire in an apartment building in Essen. According to the fire department, seven children and nine adults are among the injured. When the emergency services arrived early on New Year's Eve in the Frohnhausen district, heavy smoke was detected, including in...

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public