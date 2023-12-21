Skip to content
Virus kills thousands of cats in Cyprus

A coronavirus found in cats has mutated dangerously in Cyprus. Strays are often brought from there to other European countries - are they now spreading the new disease?

 Alex Stellmacher
Thousands of cats have died in Cyprus from an animal coronavirus. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
According to analyses, thousands of cats have died in Cyprus since the beginning of the year due to an animal coronavirus that has become more aggressive. The UK also reported its first imported case in October - is there also a threat of the modified pathogen spreading in cats in Germany?

"At present, no outbreaks of disease have been described in Germany that would lead us to suspect this new virus variant," said Katrin Hartmann from the Small Animal Clinic at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) Munich. However, the risk is given by the import of infected cats. "The current cases in England are attributed to the import of cats from Cyprus." Cyprus has a large population of stray cats, which, like southern European street dogs, are often brought to other parts of Europe and around the world.

Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) is a fatal disease in cats if left untreated, as Hartmann explains. It is a disease that has been known worldwide for a long time and is caused by the feline coronavirus (FCoV). This pathogen is also found in Germany, but usually causes no symptoms or at most mild diarrhea. In rare cases, the harmless virus changes spontaneously and the cat becomes ill with FIP. According to the veterinary specialist, initial unspecific symptoms such as loss of appetite and fever are then followed by effusions in the abdominal and thoracic cavities (fluid accumulation) and sometimes also neurological symptoms and eye problems.

Mixture of FCoV and canine coronavirus

However, a new virus, known as feline coronavirus-23 (FCoV-23), has now been detected in Cyprus and the UK. It is a mixture of the original FCoV and the canine coronavirus CCoV, a research team led by Christine Tait-Burkard from the University of Edinburgh recently reported in a study that has not yet been independently verified. The virus is probably transmitted directly from cat to cat, spreads quickly and infects cats of all ages. Above all, cats with the new variant are much more likely to develop feline infectious peritonitis, Hartmann said.

In Cyprus, the use of the human coronavirus drug molnupiravir to treat cats with FIP was approved in August. The antiviral agent GS-441524 has also proven to be very effective in studies, explained Hartmann. "However, this drug has not yet been approved in Germany and is not legally available here." Only its use in studies has been possible so far - one is currently underway at the LMU Small Animal Clinic, for example. It is important to start treatment early in order to be able to cure the sick cat.

Source: www.stern.de

