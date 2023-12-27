Health - Virchowbund: Doctors' surgeries in NRW also closed in protest

According to the Virchowbund, some doctors' surgeries in North Rhine-Westphalia remained closed on Wednesday in protest against the federal government's health policy. However, according to the North Rhine regional group, the number of doctors in private practice who responded to the call was not recorded centrally. The actions were organized independently by the 24 associations that have been participating in the "Praxis in Not" campaign for months. Several tens of thousands of practices are expected to be closed nationwide.

In protest against the policy of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), GP and specialist practices across the country were called upon to keep their surgeries closed between the years. Patients should be informed of the closure in advance and substitutes should be organized for urgent emergencies.

The German Patient Protection Foundation had criticized the doctors' strike, as it mainly affects elderly and vulnerable people. At a crisis summit in January, Lauterbach wants to discuss the lamented overload and excessive bureaucracy with doctors' associations.

The North Rhine General Practitioners' Association did not call for a warning closure on its own initiative, as a spokeswoman said on request. There were also closed GP practices in North Rhine-Westphalia on Wednesday after Christmas, regardless of the call to protest. However, this is the case every year between Christmas and New Year and is usually planned well in advance with the staff. An on-call service is organized. GPs are often the first point of contact on site. "We don't leave anyone out in the cold."

