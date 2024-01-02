Violent explosions in Kiev - Russia flies attacks throughout Ukraine

According to AFP correspondents, the explosions in Kiev shook buildings in the city center, among other places. For its part, the military administration announced that debris from Russian missiles fired by the Ukrainian air force had fallen in several parts of the city, particularly in residential areas. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that ten people were injured in a multi-storey residential building "in which a fire broke out as a result of a missile attack".

In the early morning, the Ukrainian air force issued another air alert for Kiev. Residents of the capital should stay in shelters for the time being. "Many missiles" were heading towards Kiev.

Air alerts were also issued again for other regions throughout the country. "A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. Do not ignore the air alert! Go to the shelters," explained the air force in the early morning on the online service Telegram.

The mayor of Mykolaiv in the south of the country explained that the Ukrainian air force had shot down drones whose debris had caused a fire. The Ukrainian air force claimed to have fended off a total of 35 Iranian-made Shahed drones during the night.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his intention to step up attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to Kiev's attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. In the attack on Belgorod on Saturday, 25 people were killed, including five children.

The Ukrainian air force reported attacks by a "record number" of Russian combat drones on New Year's Day.

