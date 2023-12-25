Investigations - Violent death of 56-year-old still unexplained

After a suspected violent crime in Cuxhaven, the police still have no trace of the perpetrators. On Monday, people close to the dead 56-year-old and local residents were questioned as witnesses, said a police spokesman. The man was found dead by relatives in a residential area in the city center on Sunday morning. He died despite immediate resuscitation attempts.

Initial investigations revealed indications of a violent crime, according to the police. The spokesperson did not want to give details for reasons of investigative tactics. A homicide squad has been set up.

Witnesses had seen the victim in the company of two men shortly before the crime. The investigators cannot rule out the possibility that they were involved in the killing and are urgently asking these people to come forward. The officers are also hoping for further information. In view of the ongoing investigation, the police spokesman would not say whether the two men or other witnesses have come forward following this appeal.

