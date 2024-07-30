- Violent collision <unk> Two people seriously injured

A 44-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, both drivers, sustained severe injuries in a left-turn collision near Sömmerda (Sömmerda district). As a police spokesperson stated on Tuesday, the 44-year-old had failed to notice the 67-year-old's car, which had the right of way, while attempting to merge from the A71 highway onto a local road, resulting in a collision.

Both were hospitalized for treatment of their severe injuries. The damage to the vehicles was estimated at around 30,000 euros, according to police reports.

