Violent collision <unk> Two people seriously injured

Upon exiting the highway onto a rural road, a man failed to notice the yielding car - both he and the driver of the other vehicle were seriously injured.

 Alex Stellmacher
1 min read
The two parties involved in the accident were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

A 44-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman, both drivers, sustained severe injuries in a left-turn collision near Sömmerda (Sömmerda district). As a police spokesperson stated on Tuesday, the 44-year-old had failed to notice the 67-year-old's car, which had the right of way, while attempting to merge from the A71 highway onto a local road, resulting in a collision.

Both were hospitalized for treatment of their severe injuries. The damage to the vehicles was estimated at around 30,000 euros, according to police reports.

Despite the severe injuries sustained, both individuals managed to recover enough to testify about the accident. Sadly, such accidents often lead to significant vehicle damage and high repair costs, as evidenced by the 30,000 euro estimate in this case.

