Processes - Violent attack on fitter - long prison sentence for attempted murder

In the process of a violent assault in a Hamburg repair shop apartment, the Landgericht has sentenced the main defendant to 11.5 years in prison. The jury found the 37-year-old man guilty of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm, and coercion, as the court press office reported. A 38-year-old co-defendant received a one-year prison sentence for failure to render aid.

Furniture thrown at sleeping man

The two Poles had already been sentenced by the Hamburg Regional Court in the first instance in August 2022. The Federal Court of Justice lifted the suspended sentences but confirmed the findings regarding the external events in the apartment in the Hausbruch district.

Accordingly, the main defendant and another co-defendant, against whom a separate criminal procedure is ongoing, threw furniture at their sleeping colleague in August 2021. The victim sustained three broken ribs, a wound, and bruises as a result.

Life in danger

The following day, however, the assault became significantly more brutal. The main defendant punched the monteur in the face and head several times in the kitchen until he lost consciousness. Later, he forced the severely injured man to clean up his own blood. The 37-year-old demanded that the 38-year-old kneel next to the injured man for a humiliating photo. He threatened to beat the 38-year-old as well.

Afterward, the main defendant and the other co-defendant continued to mistreat the injured man in the shower. During this, the 43-year-old man fell through the glass wall of the shower cabin and suffered head and body lacerations, broke several bones, and remained critically injured. The main defendant and the other co-defendant left the man believing he was already dead or would soon die. The perpetrators and the victim worked as construction workers for a demolition company.

Sentencing again demanded by the prosecution

In the first instance, the Landgericht had sentenced the main defendant to a prison term of seven years and ten months for grievous bodily harm in two cases and the co-defendant to a ten-month prison term for failure to render aid. The prosecution had appealed. The Federal Court of Justice concluded that the main defendant might also be convicted of attempted murder, and the co-defendant of accessory to a common attempt to commit murder.

In the current trial, the prosecution requested 12 years in prison for the main defendant and a five-year prison term for the co-defendant for accessory to a common attempt to commit murder. The defense demanded a seven-and-a-half-year prison term for the 37-year-old for grievous bodily harm and an acquittal for the 38-year-old.

The attempt at murder and excessive violence committed by the main defendant in Hamburg resulted in a severe case that was brought before the regional court. Despite initially receiving a sentence for grievous bodily harm and failure to render aid, the public prosecutor's office successfully appealed the case at the Federal Court of Justice, demanding harsher sentences. The excess of violence in this attempted murder case included throwing furniture at a sleeping man, causing bodily injury, and further acts of cruelty in the bathroom. The process of this crime, including the appeal and the sentencing, took place in various courts in Germany, including the Hamburg Regional Court and the Federal Court of Justice. While both defendants were given prison sentences for their involvement in the violent attack and the victim's bodily injury, the sentences varied in length based on their roles in the crime.

