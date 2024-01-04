Animals - Violations at the Aschaffenburg slaughterhouse known to authorities for a long time

Inspection authorities have been detecting animal welfare violations at the Aschaffenburg slaughterhouse for several years. This is the result of a question from the Green parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament to the state government. According to the answers provided to the German Press Agency, the inspection authorities have found violations in 11 out of 36 inspections since 2018. For example, sick and injured animals were not segregated during one inspection. In addition, the barn was partially overcrowded and heavily contaminated and feed was missing. Mouldy feed was found during another inspection. Problems with the stunning equipment were also noted, according to the report.

"We are not dealing with a simple slaughterhouse scandal here. We are dealing with a criminal system in which breaches of the rules are part of everyday working life", said Paul Knoblach, animal welfare spokesperson for the Green Party in the state parliament, according to the press release. "The consumer protection minister can no longer pretend that he knows nothing. Action is needed", said Knoblach. Among other things, the Greens are calling for more staff for inspections.

Problems at the Aschaffenburg abattoir became public last summer following video recordings by the animal welfare organization "Soko Tierschutz". The videos showed employees beating pigs and cattle with electric shocks and apparently dismantling animals that were still alive. The public prosecutor's office is investigating. The city of Aschaffenburg terminated the lease and filed an eviction suit. Similar violations of animal welfare were also brought against a farm in the neighboring district of Miltenberg.

