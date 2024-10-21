Vietnam has appointed General Luong Cuong as its latest president.

In Vietnam, the newly appointed State President is General Luong Cuong. Known for its political stability, this authoritarian country has seen a shift with Luong Cuong being the fourth leader in two years, following several scandals involving corruption.

In this Southeast Asian nation, the President's role is primarily ceremonial, ranking below the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) General Secretary and the Prime Minister in the political hierarchy.

Luong Cuong's military career began in 1975, and he was appointed as the head of the political department of the Vietnamese People's Army (VPA) in 2016. Subsequently, he also became a member of the Politburo, a powerful decision-making body within the CPV.

Vietnam frequently draws criticism for its aggressive suppression tactics, with political adversaries and activists frequently facing detention. The party chief, To Lam, is notorious for his harsh handling of the Vietnamese democratic movement.

