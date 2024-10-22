Vietnam designates fourth leader in nearly two years following extended period of political instability

Si Si, 67, was selected by the National Assembly to take over from Ta Luan, who continued to serve as president despite being officially assigned as the general secretary of the ruling Communist Party in August.

In Vietnam, the role of the general secretary is the most influential position, while the presidency is primarily ceremonial and involves welcoming foreign dignitaries.

In a speech, Si Si pledged to pursue foreign policies that aimed for independence and peace and to present Vietnam as a "friend, a dependable ally, an active and responsible member of the international community."

Si Si, who has spent over four decades in the Vietnamese military, has been a Politburo member since 2021.

His appointment came after an unusual stretch of instability in Vietnam's politics following the demise of previous party general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, who had held sway over the country's leadership since 2011.

Trong was a strong ideologue who saw corruption as the most significant risk to the party's legitimacy and launched a wide-ranging anti-graft initiative known as the "blazing furnace." This initiative targeted both business and political elites, including former presidents Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Vo Van Thuong and the former head of parliament, Vuong Dinh Hue.

At the time, Ta Luan led this campaign until May. After becoming the new general secretary, he vowed to continue the anti-corruption drive.

The campaign, although popular among many Vietnamese citizens, had left investors uneasy and made the bureaucracy more cautious, slowing down decision-making in the country.

The appointment of Si Si as the new president was seen as a move to "stabilize the system" following the period of turbulence, said Nguyen Khac Giang, a visiting fellow in the Vietnam Studies Program at Singapore’s ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute.

"Luong Si Si's appointment represents a calculated attempt to restore equilibrium between Vietnam’s military and security factions, particularly ahead of the 2026 Party Congress," he said.

"By relinquishing the presidency, Ta Luan demonstrates his adherence to the collective leadership principle, while nevertheless retaining significant power within the system," he added.

Vietnam's leadership is scheduled to convene a Communist Party Congress in early 2026.

Detractors argued that Si Si's appointment would escalate repression in Vietnam.

Ben Swanton of The 88 Project, a group that advocates for freedom of expression in Vietnam, stated that Si Si would be a "loyal deputy" to Luan.

"The installation of Luong Si Si as president is simply another illustration of the expansion of Vietnam's authoritarian regime," he said.

Si Si mentioned in his speech the importance of Vietnam being an active and responsible member of the world community, demonstrating their global outreach. Despite Vietnam's political instability, the country remains a crucial player in the Asian region, underscoring its significance in Asia.

