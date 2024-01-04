Video shows attack on hospital staff in Berlin

According to the authorities, New Year's Eve in Berlin is much quieter than last year. However, there were still a number of attacks. In a hospital in Lichtenberg, for example, a doctor is knocked to the floor. A video now shows exactly what happened.

On New Year's Eve, three men attacked a doctor and a nurse in an emergency department of a hospital in Berlin-Lichtenberg. They also verbally threatened other members of staff, according to the police. A surveillance video now shows the attack in all its severity, as first reported by the "Berliner Zeitung".

The clip shows how the three men, according to the police a 25-year-old patient and his two brothers aged 16 and 20, initially insult the hospital staff. A scuffle ensues. A doctor tries to calm the three down, but to no avail. One of the men throws a punch and the doctor falls to the floor. A colleague rushes over and pulls him away. Shortly afterwards, a few men push the attacker back.

In the meantime, the police have arrested the attackers. They report that the three men were drunk. According to the officers, the attack was triggered by the fact that the 25-year-old patient was not treated quickly or adequately enough in the eyes of the attackers. The doctor suffered a head injury from the punch, which required outpatient treatment. An orderly was also injured.

The trio is in preventive custody

The police found drugs in the brothers' pockets and a blood sample was taken. "In order to ensure the safety of the medical operations of the rescue center, the trio was taken into preventive custody," the officers announced.

During New Year's Eve, there were a number of attacks on police officers, rescue workers and firefighters in Berlin. At the same time, the emergency services were in constant operation, mainly due to firecracker injuries, including burns and eye injuries. However, according to the emergency services, the night was much quieter than last year.

