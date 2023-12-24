Austria - Video shoot for rap song triggers police operation

Video recordings for a rap song have called the police to the scene in Austria. A concerned resident alerted them when she saw a group of masked and allegedly armed people on Saturday evening.

The police immediately moved out to the skating area in Götzis, around 25 kilometers south of Bregenz on Lake Constance, as they reported on Sunday. It quickly emerged that the people present were filming a music video.

Nevertheless, the police checked 17 people. Several grams of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin were found in vehicles, as well as several prohibited pyrotechnic articles, a soft-air long gun and a stun gun. The police have therefore filed charges.

Source: www.stern.de