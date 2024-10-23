Video depicts harm to Netanyahu's coastal residence, with Hezbollah asserting responsibility for drone strike.

Netanyahu and his spouse weren't at home during the Saturday assault on the coastal city of Caesarea, where no injuries were reported, as per Israeli authorities.

However, this incident has stirred up questions about how the drone managed to get past Israel's air defenses, given that Hezbollah's leaders have been largely neutralized and Israel's military has been intensifying strikes across various regions of Lebanon.

Kan 11, a CNN affiliate, published an exterior photo of the house showcasing damage to a window with visible cracks and what looks like burn marks. According to Kan 11, this was indeed the damaged window of a bedroom.

The caption of the shared photo reads, "Permitted for publication: the UAV that Hezbollah launched and hit the Prime Minister's house in Caesarea."

CNN's video analysis indicates the same scene of the exterior window, seemingly located in the backyard of the house.

Israel's military reported on Saturday that three UAVs were detected penetrating Israeli territory from Lebanon. Two were intercepted, but one managed to strike a structure near Caesarea.

Israel's prime minister's spokesperson confirmed the attack on Saturday, but it wasn't until Tuesday that Israeli authorities acknowledged the drone had actually struck the house.

Hezbollah claimed full responsibility for the attack on Tuesday and issued a warning, "If we haven't reached you yet, know that between us and you are the days, the nights, and the battlefield."

In the aftermath of the Saturday assault, Netanyahu accused "agents of Iran" for the strike, stating they had made a grave mistake.

"I say to the Iranians and their partners in the axis of evil: Anyone who harms the citizens of the State of Israel will pay a heavy price," Netanyahu added.

Iran, however, denied involvement in the drone attack, attributing it to Hezbollah.

Drones have emerged as a low-tech yet lethal threat to Israel. Despite its impressive air defense systems, these systems were primarily designed and developed to counter rockets and missiles, not drones that can be launched from anywhere, fly low and slow, and rapidly change direction.

A drone strike earlier in October resulted in the death of four soldiers at a military base located roughly 40 miles inside Israel from the border.

In July, a drone launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen caused the death of one man and injured at least 10 others in Tel Aviv. No sirens were activated during this attack, and the IDF detailed that two drones were fired, with one being intercepted and the other going unchecked, due to an alleged human error.

The attack on Netanyahu's house happens during a time of growing regional conflict in the Middle East, with Israel yet to retaliate against Iran for the earlier ballistic missile attack and continuing its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The incident also coincides with the US's investigation into a leak of highly classified US intelligence regarding Israel's anticipated response to an October 1 Iranian missile barrage aimed at Israel.

CNN’s Eyad Kourdi and Ivana Kottasova contributed reporting.

The drone strike on Netanyahu's house in Caesarea raises concerns about the Middle East's security, as Hezbollah, despite having their leaders neutralized, still poses a threat to Israel. The incident highlights the challenge Israel faces in protecting its territory against low-tech yet lethal drone attacks, especially from regions like Lebanon and Yemen.

