Tournament in London - Victory over Littler: Englishman Humphries is World Darts Champion

Top favorite Luke Humphries has ended Luke Littler's darts fairytale in the final and is world champion for the first time. The 28-year-old Englishman defeated the celebrated teenager 7:4 to secure the biggest success of his career to date.

In addition to the 25-kilogram Sid Waddell Trophy, Humphries also receives prize money of 500,000 pounds (just under 600,000 euros). Humphries also takes over the top spot in the rankings with a comfortable cushion.

The 16-year-old Littler had to admit defeat after a sensational few weeks. On his way to the final, he had defeated former world champion Rob Cross (6:2) and Raymond van Barneveld (4:1) in succession. The media interest in the youngster has been huge in recent days, especially in England.

Cool Hand Luke, as Humphries is known, crowned his strong final spurt at the end of 2023, having won the three majors World Grand Prix, Grand Slam of Darts and Players Championship Finals in succession in the autumn. The final was referee Russ Bray's last World Championship match.

Source: www.stern.de