Victory at the end of the year for Bavaria's basketball players

A narrow victory increases FC Bayern Munich's chances of making the playoffs in the Basketball Euroleague.

Players reach for a basketball.
Euroleague - Victory at the end of the year for Bavaria's basketball players

FC Bayern Munich has further improved its chances of making the play-offs in the Basketball Euroleague. Pablo Laso's team won 85:84 (38:39) against Spanish club Valencia BC on Thursday to close the gap to the coveted places to one win. At the end of the first half of the season, Munich is twelfth in the table with eight wins and nine defeats.

In the first two quarters, the two teams fought a duel at eye level. Neither team was able to pull away, with the lead constantly changing hands. The visitors led by just one point after 20 minutes.

The game continued in the same vein after the break. FC Bayern came back after every good spell for the Spaniards: Valencia led 52:45 after four minutes in the third quarter and the home side equalized two minutes later to make it 54:54.

The final period also remained exciting. Vladimir Lucic drained two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to make it 84:81. Carsen Edwards also made it 85:81 from the foul line. A successful shot from distance by the visitors came too late. Munich's best scorers were Leandro Bolmaro and Devin Booker with 13 points each.

Source: www.stern.de

