Victoria's Secret is reintroducing its cult-favorite Angels on the catwalk once more.

"Victoria's Secret" shows have been popular for years, until issues with sexist corporate culture and outdated beauty standards led to scrutiny. The lingerie brand's comeback attempt saw one of its original models, a "Victoria's Secret" angel, set to take the runway again.

For years, the models who walked for "Victoria's Secret" were seen as the embodiment of beauty and seduction. The extravagant shows put on by the American label, often broadcast live on TV, were eagerly watched by men and women alike, with up to 12 million viewers tuning in annually to watch the models strut their stuff in lingerie to live music from artists like Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. The shows stirred up both sexual desire in male viewers and a longing for seemingly perfect bodies in many women.

Only those who were slim and proportionate in the right places were allowed on the runway. Even famous models were eager to become an "Angel" for the brand, showcasing their bodies in erotic lingerie and large wings. Even Heidi Klum, for example, quickly regained her physique just six weeks after giving birth to her daughter Lou in 2009.

However, the outdated body image, lack of inclusivity, and allegations of sexual misconduct within the company damaged the label's reputation. Sales declined, stores closed, and "Victoria's Secret" was no longer a cultural phenomenon. The company has since worked on improving its image.

Tyra Banks makes a return

In 2018, "Victoria's Secret" angels walked the runway for the final time. But the famous lingerie show returned in 2024. Alongside top model Gigi Hadid, an iconic angel would be making a comeback: Tyra Banks. The 50-year-old walked in nine shows during her time at "Victoria's Secret". A playful Instagram post announced Banks' angel comeback.

In the clip, Hadid walks into a hotel lobby, where Banks greets her with show invitations. Banks is wearing a logo shirt and a jacket advertising the show. The Instagram caption reads, "We were too busy picking our jaws up off the floor because Tyra Banks and Gigi Hadid are delivering VSFS invites. You get it."

"Victoria's Secret" has also announced that models like Candice Swanepoel, Imaan Hammam, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, and the supermodel Paloma Elsesser will be walking the runway in New York for the comeback show.

"We hear you"

In May, "Victoria's Secret" announced on Instagram that the lingerie show would be returning in the fall, with a promise to all critics: "We've heard you and read your comments. The 'Victoria's Secret Fashion Show' is back and will reflect who we are today, plus everything you know and love: the glamour, the runway, the wings, the musical entertainment. But we'll do it through a strong, modern lens that reflects who we are today." The 2024 "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show" will "deliver exactly what our customers have been asking for."

The comeback show for "Victoria's Secret" in 2024 will feature a variety of models, including Tyra Banks, who will be wearing apparel that adheres to the rule of having a width not exceeding 30 cm. The new iteration of the show aims to reflect the brand's modern perspective, incorporating elements of glamour, music, and its iconic wings, while maintaining what customers love.

To cater to diverse body types, the revamped "Victoria's Secret Fashion Show" in 2024 has invited models with diverse body shapes, ensuring that the runway showcases a range of body widths, not just those adhering to the 30 cm limit.

Read also: