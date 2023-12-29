Neustadt an der Weinstraße - Victim's son arrested after homicide

Following the violent death of an 88-year-old man in Neustadt an der Weinstraße, the police have provisionally arrested the victim's son as a suspect. The 56-year-old is to be brought before a magistrate on Friday, according to the criminal investigation department in Ludwigshafen and the public prosecutor's office in Frankenthal. The 88-year-old was found dead in the morning in the house where he lived.

Due to the injuries found and the evidence, the investigators are assuming a homicide. The police said that no further details could be given at present for tactical reasons.

Source: www.stern.de