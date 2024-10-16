Victims and family members initiate the legal process of filing lawsuits against the Army, following Maine's most fatal shooting incident.

The allegations point out that the military neglected to address the reservist's deteriorating mental health, leading to his hospitalization and eventual hospitalization due to paranoia, delusions, and homicidal thoughts – including creating a "target list" of individuals he intended to attack.

In the viewpoint of the legal representatives, it is challenging to imagine a scenario where Army personnel had more warning signs and chances to intervene to prevent a service member from perpetrating a mass shooting than in the case of Army Reservist Robert Card.

Four law firms, including one that worked with victims of the infamous 2012 Sandy Hook, Connecticut, mass shooting, have filed notices of claim, a necessary step before suing the federal government. The Army has six months to decide whether to respond, after which the lawyers will file a lawsuit. The Army refused to comment on the legal proceedings.

On October 25, 2023, 18 individuals lost their lives when the 40-year-old Card opened fire at two locations he frequented – a bowling alley and a popular cornhole event hosted by a bar and grill. Additionally, 13 individuals were injured. Card ended his life by suicide two days later.

At a press conference, the attorneys for the Lewiston victims, including dozens of survivors and their family members and friends, declared the commencement of the legal action. Elizabeth Seal, whose husband, Joshua Seal, was among the victims, stated that this legal initiative is vital for the healing process.

“We must hold accountable those who acted negligently, as they might be responsible for the deaths of our 18 loved ones,” Seal said at the press conference. “While the emotional and physical trauma persists and will remain with us forever, once justice is served, we may begin the healing process.”

An independent commission appointed by Maine's governor concluded that there were several opportunities to intervene, both for civilian law enforcement and the military. For the time being, the lawyers representing the victims, as well as others who suffered losses, are focusing on the military instead of a private hospital that treated Card or civilian law enforcement.

The claim asserts that the Department of Defense, US Army, and Army Keller Hospital breached promises, acted unreasonably, neglected policies and procedures, and disregarded directives and orders.

In September 2023, when Card threatened to conduct a shooting at an armory and a friend warned of an impending mass shooting, the Army failed to provide essential information about the doctors' recommendations to deny Card access to weapons when requesting local law enforcement officers to check on his well-being, the claims alleged. Card's commanding officer even undermined the warning's credibility and withheld crucial information, according to the claims.

Cynthia Young, whose husband, William, and 14-year-old son, Aaron, were slain at the bowling alley, stated that the pain and trauma never fade away.

“As horrible as the shooting was, it's even more troubling that there were numerous chances to prevent this and they were ignored,” she said. “There must be accountability for the inactions that led to the tragic deaths of the 18 souls and the ensuing fear and insecurity for survivors of this horrific event.”

The filings suggest that, once mass shootings became prevalent in the US, those in positions of responsibility and authority were required to recognize the warning signs and behaviors indicative of the risk of mass violence, take them seriously, and take appropriate action to prevent them.

