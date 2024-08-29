Vice President Pence is receiving phone calls from the fire department, as per reports.

In the bustling East Coast city of Boston, Trump's sidekick J.D. Vance tries to sway the influential firefighters union's support. The ambiance in the room was far from welcoming. Earlier, the Republican had stumbled in winning support from voters in a local donut shop.

During his appearance at the firefighters' union gathering, J.D. Vance, the 40-year-old vice-presidential candidate, was met with a mix of cheers and jeers. The crowd booed at the start of his speech while others clapped. "Seems like we've got some supporters and some critics," he commented at the event in Boston's East Coast hub. "That's alright. Listen to what I have to say, then I'll share my stance," Vance continued.

Throughout his speech, the audience chimed in with both applause and boos, for instance, when Vance boasted about him and Trump being the most pro-worker Republican duo ever. The previous day, their political opponents, the Democrats, received a warmer reception at the same event.

Vance's campaign stumbles due to blunders

Both Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, are hoping to gain the union's endorsement before the November 5th presidential election. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) is one of the most prominent labor organizations in the USA and had supported the Democrats and President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race.

Vance, Trump's pick for the second spot, is grappling with low approval ratings. Trump nominated him in July. Throughout the campaign, Vance has often stumbled. A viral video emerged recently showing the senator at a campaign stop in a donut shop.

In the clip, the cashier initially refuses to be filmed. Later, when Vance mentions his ambition to become Vice-President of the USA, she simply replies, "Alright." Past videos had resurfaced of Vance making disrespectful comments about childless women. In interviews, he justified his words.

