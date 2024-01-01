Vicar General: Doing and saying good with perseverance

Skip to content
Fulda's Vicar General, Prelate Christof Steinert, has encouraged people to start the new year afresh and make a fresh start. During the festive service in Fulda Cathedral on Monday, he said that the world was longing for a year free of crises and risks. The world is hungry for ways of life in which no one lives at the expense of others. We must seize the opportunity and keep saying and expressing good things - "about each other, from each other, to each other - and with perseverance". The world needs people who listen, follow new impulses and think through everything they experience with their heart and mind.

