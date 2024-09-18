Vibrant dancing, drumbeats, and sacred rituals: India enthusiastically commemorates the Hindu celebration Ganesh Chaturthi with zest and happiness.

The 10-day celebrations involved followers lifting intricately decorated mud statues of Ganesha, a prominent deity, towards the heavens as part of the customs tied to one of India's most lively and cherished festivals, esteemed by Hindus worldwide.

In Maharashtra's western part, which houses Mumbai, the center of Bollywood, the streets exploded with life as followers danced to deafening drums and were enveloped in clouds of colorful powder.

Ganesha, whose name signifies "Lord of the People," is renowned for his capacity to eliminate hurdles and is usually revered before initiating new ventures.

He is often depicted carrying Indian sweets as a representation of the wealth and prosperity he bestows upon adherents. His mode of transportation, commonly known as a ‘vahana,’ is the large Indian rat, a symbol of Ganesha's ability to overcome any obstacle.

Ganesh Chaturthi occurs annually in late summer, during the Bhadra month in the Hindu calendar, and signifies a period of rejoicing when families assemble. It started this year on September 7 and concluded on Tuesday.

The festivities began with followers positioning Ganesha statues, adorned with red sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers, on elevated surfaces in their homes and in public areas. Devotees then offer special prayers and recite hymns in a bid to seek his blessings as part of the rituals.

Ganesha's favorite edibles – coconut, jaggery (a type of sugar), and modak (sweet dumplings) – are presented to him as gifts.

As the festival draws to a close, the Ganesha statues are carried to local water bodies in a procession where they are then submerged in water. It is thought to facilitate Ganesha's return to his celestial abode after spending time in the earthly realm during Ganesh Chaturthi, symbolizing the transient nature of life.

CNN's Esha Mitra contributed to this report.

The reverence for Ganesha extends beyond India, with Hindus worldwide participating in his celebration. In many parts of Asia, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi, colored powder and music fill the air, reflecting the festival's lively spirit.

