Multitudes of faithful individuals convened throughout India throughout this month, commemorating the religious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. This celebration honors the birth of deity Ganesha, renowned for his elephant-like features, rotund stomach, and affiliations with abundant fortune and...

 Viktoriya Miller
3 min read
Enthusiastic followers lift a colossal statue of the Hindu deity Ganesha with an elephant's head,...
Enthusiastic followers lift a colossal statue of the Hindu deity Ganesha with an elephant's head, readying to submerge it into the Arabian Sea. This act signifies the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Mumbai, India, on September 17, 2024.

Vibrant dancing, drumbeats, and sacred rituals: India enthusiastically commemorates the Hindu celebration Ganesh Chaturthi with zest and happiness.

The 10-day celebrations involved followers lifting intricately decorated mud statues of Ganesha, a prominent deity, towards the heavens as part of the customs tied to one of India's most lively and cherished festivals, esteemed by Hindus worldwide.

In Maharashtra's western part, which houses Mumbai, the center of Bollywood, the streets exploded with life as followers danced to deafening drums and were enveloped in clouds of colorful powder.

Worshippers march with a sizable statue of the Hindu deity Ganesh, portrayed as an elephant-headed divinity, through Mumbai, India, on September 17, 2024.

Ganesha, whose name signifies "Lord of the People," is renowned for his capacity to eliminate hurdles and is usually revered before initiating new ventures.

Multitudes assemble for ceremonies and rejoicings during the Ganesh Chaturthi commemoration in Mumbai, India, on September 17, 2024.

He is often depicted carrying Indian sweets as a representation of the wealth and prosperity he bestows upon adherents. His mode of transportation, commonly known as a ‘vahana,’ is the large Indian rat, a symbol of Ganesha's ability to overcome any obstacle.

Worshippers employ a hoist to submerge a figure of the Hindu divinity Ganesh into the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Chennai on September 15, 2024.

Ganesh Chaturthi occurs annually in late summer, during the Bhadra month in the Hindu calendar, and signifies a period of rejoicing when families assemble. It started this year on September 7 and concluded on Tuesday.

On the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, a deity of Lord Ganesha is submerged in a man-made pond overseen by the Delhi Government, situated at Geeta Colony in New Delhi, India, on September 17, 2024.

The festivities began with followers positioning Ganesha statues, adorned with red sandalwood paste and yellow and red flowers, on elevated surfaces in their homes and in public areas. Devotees then offer special prayers and recite hymns in a bid to seek his blessings as part of the rituals.

A statue of the Hindu god Ganesha with an elephant's head is showcased prior to its submergence in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on September 17, 2024.

Ganesha's favorite edibles – coconut, jaggery (a type of sugar), and modak (sweet dumplings) – are presented to him as gifts.

Religious followers of Hinduism vocalize hymns while transporting an idol of the revered deity Ganesha during the finale of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, situated in New Delhi, India, on September 17, 2024.

As the festival draws to a close, the Ganesha statues are carried to local water bodies in a procession where they are then submerged in water. It is thought to facilitate Ganesha's return to his celestial abode after spending time in the earthly realm during Ganesh Chaturthi, symbolizing the transient nature of life.

Worshippers submerge a sculpture of Lord Ganesh into the artificial water body built by the Delhi Administration, marking the finale of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, at Geeta Colony in New Delhi, India on September 17, 2024.

CNN's Esha Mitra contributed to this report.

Worshippers carry statues of the Hindu divinity Ganesha for submergence in the Bay of Bengal during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Chennai on September 15, 2024.

The reverence for Ganesha extends beyond India, with Hindus worldwide participating in his celebration. In many parts of Asia, particularly during Ganesh Chaturthi, colored powder and music fill the air, reflecting the festival's lively spirit.

