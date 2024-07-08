Transfers - VfL Wolfsburg sign Algerian striker Amoura

Football-Bundesliga team VfL Wolfsburg has signed Algerian national player Mohamed Amoura. The 24-year-old striker played for the new St. Pauli trainer Alexander Blessin in the previous season for Belgian cup winner Union Saint-Gilloise. According to media reports, the Wolfsburgers pay a two-digit million amount for the quick and agile forward.

"He fits perfectly into our requirements profile, brings immense speed and goal threat with him and is flexibly deployable in offense. We are convinced that he will bring a lot of joy to VfL and the Bundesliga as a whole," said Sport Director Sebastian Schindzielorz. Before moving to Belgium, Amoura also played for two years in Switzerland for FC Lugano.

Amoura's transfer to VfL Wolfsburg from Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium marks his return to the Bundesliga, a league he previously played in with Lower Saxony's team. The signing of Mohamed Amoura is another strategic move for VfL Wolfsburg, as they aim to strengthen their squad for the upcoming soccer season in Germany. Witnessing the success of Amoura under Alexander Blessin in Algeria and Belgium, VfL Wolfsburg believes that he will bring a fresh dynamism to their Bundesliga matches, especially with his agility and speed. As VfL Wolfsburg prepare to face their rivals in the Bundesliga, the addition of Mohamed Amoura to their roster is expected to bolster their chances of clinching impressive victories and maintaining a high position in the league. Amoura's transfer from Belgium to Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg is an opportunity for the promising striker to showcase his talents in Germany once again, furthering his soccer career in a new league and facing international opponents.

Read also: