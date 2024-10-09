VfL Wolfsburg is experiencing an extremely unsettling and disappointing night.

In their comeback to the Women's Champions League, VfL Wolfsburg's ladies' team faced a disappointing outcome. Under the guidance of head coach Tommy Stroot, they encountered a 0:1 (0:1) defeat against double title holders AS Roma in Italy after a year's absence from the competition. Despite controlling the game at times and hitting the crossbar twice, the DFB Cup victors struggled in their opening group stage match.

Stroot had set his sights on reaching the quarter-finals this season following their qualification for the main round through a decisive victory over AC Florence in the play-offs (7:0/5:0). However, the team faced challenges in their inaugural challenge. Although Wolfsburg had a majority of the ball possession, they struggled to create significant scoring opportunities. A sporadic Roma attack resulted in a penalty, which Roma captain Manuela Giugliano converted (14'), following a handball by Lynn Wilms. Roma came close to doubling their lead before halftime (37') with an effort from Manuela Giugliano.

After the break, Stroot introduced substitutes Jule Brand and Kathrin Hendrich, with Maria Hegering having two header opportunities (52'/60'), both saved by the Roma keeper. Wolfsburg kept up the pressure, as substitute Vivien Endemann came close to evening the scoreline, hitting the crossbar (69'). Despite their efforts, Wolfsburg were unable to find the equalizer, attributing the win to Roma. "Losing 0:1 here in Rome due to a controversial penalty decision, while we also had chances to reward our performance, is really bitter," Stroot remarked following the match. "It's painful, but our aim now is to recover swiftly and concentrate on our next game."

In Group A, Wolfsburg faces off against multiple-time winners Olympique Lyon and debutants Galatasaray Istanbul. The top two teams will progress to the quarter-finals. On Saturday, Wolfsburg encounters reigning champions Bayern Munich in a Bundesliga contest (5:45 PM/ARD, DAZN, and MagentaSport).

Despite the setback in their Champions League opener, VfL Wolfsburg's head coach Tommy Stroot remains optimistic, setting their sights on securing a spot in the Champions League quarter-finals.

