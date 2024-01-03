Skip to content
VfL Wolfsburg extends contract with substitute goalkeeper Pervan

The Austrian remains loyal to Lower Saxony and has signed early until 2025. He will compete with another number one in the coming season.

Wolfsburg goalkeeper Pavao Pervan stands in goal.
Bundesliga - VfL Wolfsburg extends contract with substitute goalkeeper Pervan

VfL Wolfsburg will be able to count on the services of Austrian substitute goalkeeper Pavao Pervan for at least another year. As the Bundesliga club announced on Wednesday, the club and the 36-year-old have agreed an early extension to his contract, which is due to expire in 2025.

In the current season, the former Austrian international has made three appearances in the first division and once in the DFB Cup. He joined the Wolves from Linzer ASK in 2018 and has since played 39 competitive matches.

In all likelihood, he will have to line up behind Poland's Kamil Grabara in the coming season. The 24-year-old comes from FC Copenhagen and will replace the current number one Koen Casteels.

Source: www.stern.de

