VfL Wolfsburg expresses concern over Alexandra Popp following the commemorative match.

The female footballers of VfL Wolfsburg have experienced their second loss in the Champions League group stage, with Olympique Lyon being the culprit. This defeat ruined the anniversary game for Alexandra Popp, who played her 100th match in the Champions League.

The team led by coach Tommy Stroot suffered a 0:2 (0:1) defeat five days after beating Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga (2:0). This loss marked their second defeat in their second game, placing them under pressure.

Popp had to be assisted off the field just before the end due to a collision with Lyon's Melchie Dumornay. The experienced German national team captain, who hopes to play her final game in the German jersey against Australia on October 28 in Duisburg, received on-field treatment initially.

In their opening Champions League match, VfL was defeated by AS Roma (0:1), and on Thursday night, Wendie Renard (8') and Lindsey Horan (53', penalty) scored in front of 2,403 spectators at the Volkswagen Arena, dealing another blow to the team. With no points, VfL is currently in third place in Group A, and they will resume their Champions League campaign against bottom-placed Galatasaray Istanbul on November 13.

Lyon took control of the game from the start against VfL and made it tough for the opponents from the get-go, following a corner. However, Popp, playing her 100th Champions League game, managed to clear the ball off the line (3'). Lyon, with Dzsenifer Marozsan in the starting line-up, continued to press and took the lead through Renard.

After the break, Janina Minge brought down Melchie Dumornay in the penalty area, resulting in Horan scoring from the spot. While Wolfsburg showed a little improvement in the second half, they still struggled to break through Lyon's defense.

VfL Wolfsburg's women's team, including captain Alexandra Popp, faced another setback in the Champions League group stage, this time against Olympique Lyon, as they suffered a 0:2 defeat. With this loss, VfL Wolfsburg (women) are currently in third place in Group A, having already lost to AS Roma in their opening Champions League match.

Read also: