VfB wants to avoid another setback against Augsburg

VfB Stuttgart will host FC Augsburg at the end of the year. The aim is to make up for the defeat in Munich. But the team from the Fuggerstadt is in decent form.

The VfB Stuttgart players cheer with the fans after the match. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bundesliga - VfB wants to avoid another setback against Augsburg

VfB Stuttgart will be looking to round off a successful year in the Bundesliga with a win against FC Augsburg. After almost being relegated in the previous season, the Swabians are the big surprise in the current season and will spend the winter in a Champions League place. Against FCA today (20:30/Sky), they want to make up for their 3-0 defeat at FC Bayern Munich last Sunday.

However, the visitors are in decent form and have only lost one of their eight games under Danish coach Jess Thorup, who was also considered a candidate at VfB around a year ago. On Saturday, FCA fought out a 1-1 draw against runners-up Borussia Dortmund.

