Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart sells Klimowicz to Atlético San Luis

Bundesliga soccer club VfB Stuttgart is giving its former attacking player Mateo Klimowicz to Atlético San Luis on a permanent basis. The 23-year-old was previously only on loan to the Mexican club and is now moving to Central America for good, as the third-placed team in the table announced on Friday. According to media reports, Stuttgart will receive a transfer fee of around €750,000 for the Argentine.

Klimowicz joined the then second-division club in the summer of 2019, but was never really able to establish himself in Stuttgart after returning to the top flight. After a loan to Arminia Bielefeld in September 2022, VfB loaned him to San Luis at the start of 2023.

Source: www.stern.de