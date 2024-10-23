VfB Stuttgart rejoices following thrilling late-game moments

VfB Stuttgart exhibited a different attitude against Juventus Turin compared to their encounters with FC Bayern, resulting in an unexpected victory. Earlier, a goal from Undav was conceded, and Millot missed a penalty shot.

Despite the 0:4 drubbing at the hands of Bayern in the Bundesliga, three days later, Stuttgart emerged victorious with a 1:0 (0:0) scoreline in the Champions League. Touré, who came off the bench, wasted no time scoring the winner in extra time (90.+2). Prior to this, Millot had faltered from the penalty spot (86.).

Stuttgart had gone winless in four consecutive games, but against Juventus, they managed to secure their first victory. They now have four points after the third matchday of the league phase. Juventus had won their initial two games in the Champions League.

The prestige of "La Vecchia Signora" may have dimmed over the years, but they still carry an air of grandeur. The Juventus players' entrance, the club anthem, and the atmosphere - the new stadium was undoubtedly a spectacle in its own right. However, Stuttgart remained unfazed by it all.

In the first half, Stuttgart showed better form, but failed to capitalize on their chances. "The outcome of the game will depend on who manages to seize control," predicted guest coach Sebastian Hoeneß prior to the match. His team played confidently and managed to hold their own against Juventus in midfield. Vlahovic, who was warned by Stuttgart's Nübel, was largely neutralized.

Unfortunately, Stuttgart's opportunities were also wasted. They often looked for openings on the left side with players Mittelstädt and Leweling. In the 29th minute, a precise pass from Millot found Demirović, who hit the ball wide against the right post. Perin, the Juventus keeper, was again challenged three minutes before half-time. A header from Undav after a cross from Stiller was deflected over the bar by the keeper.

Goal disallowed

In the second half, Stuttgart continued their aggressive push, with Undav scoring what seemed to be the lead for the visitors. However, after a video review, the goal was ruled out as Undav had slightly touched the ball with his arm (50.). Undav's attempted follow-up was also saved by Perin.

The remaining minutes were filled with exciting plays. Demirović came close to a second yellow card and was removed by Hoeneß after about an hour. Yildiz had two chances for Juventus, but was thwarted by Nübel. Demirović almost secured a second goal for Stuttgart, but Yildiz had another dangerous opportunity in the 79th minute, only to be stopped by Vagnoman.

With just five minutes remaining, Millot was given a chance to seal the win for Stuttgart from the penalty spot. Juventus defender Danilo was sent off for a foul on Rouault. However, Millot couldn't convert against the impressive Perin. As time ran out, it appeared that Stuttgart would miss out on the win, but Touré had other plans, scoring an impressive goal in the dying seconds.

