VfB Stuttgart is beginning to sense an excitement, subsequently, Rüdiger arrives.

Originally, it was Antonio Rüdiger who dashed the hopes of VfB Stuttgart in their return to the Champions League, even though they put up a valiant fight. Regardless, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a 3-1 scoreline (0-0 at halftime). Rüdiger, former Stuttgart player, sealed the deal for Madrid with a late header in the 83rd minute, following Mbappé's initial goal (46th minute). Endrick completed the scoring in stoppage time (90.+5).

Stuttgart's striker Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring for Madrid not long after halftime. Yet, the Swabians managed to level the score through Deniz Undav (68th). Despite their best efforts, Stuttgart missed several opportunities throughout the game, putting substantial pressure on the title holders.

Earlier in the first half, Stuttgart was fortunate enough to have a penalty revoked after a video review (36th), even though it appeared that Rüdiger was only slightly touched by Mittelstädt in the penalty area. The approximately 4,000 Stuttgart supporters who attended the match, beyond the official guest quota, displayed their satisfaction with their team's efforts, despite the defeat. A reported 15,000 Stuttgart supporters also watched the game from bars and restaurants in Madrid.

An epic comeback after more than 14 years

Stuttgart's triumphant return to the elite European stage came after a remarkable 14-year and 184-day absence. As per data provider Opta, this represented the longest gap between two Champions League games for any German club. Within two weeks, Stuttgart will welcome Czech champions Sparta Prague to their home ground for the second round.

Before the match, VfB's board chairman Alexander Wehrle chuckled, stating, "It all seems a bit surreal, but it's real." Mittelstädt reiterated their intentions, pointing out, "We're not just here to be polite guests." Hoeneß, who referred to Real as a "myth," made it clear before his Champions League coaching debut, "We have the ambition to demonstrate why we're here." And they certainly did.

The coach chose to exclude central striker Ermedin Demirovic, who had scored twice in the 3-1 victory over Borussia Mönchengladbach the past weekend. Instead, winger Chris Führich was inserted into the team, setting up the initial chance for Jamie Leweling just two minutes into the game.

Immediate shock after the break

Almost instantly, Real took advantage of Stuttgart's surprise at halftime, swiftly converting the chance into a 1-0 lead. Mbappé scored effortlessly, igniting the fashionable Bernabéu stadium into wild cheers. However, Stuttgart showed resilience and quickly regained their momentum. After being denied by Nübel (60'), middle forward Deniz Undav equalized the score with an unassisted header. Real then stepped up the pressure, scoring two more goals.

