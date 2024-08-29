Engage in sketching activities in Monaco - VfB Stuttgart Faces Challenges Against Real Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain

VfB Stuttgart gets to square off against the reigning champs, Real Madrid, along with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Turin, in the group stage of the revamped Champions League. Drawing in Monaco, they'll also face Atalanta Bergamo, Young Boys Bern, Red Star Belgrade, Sparta Prague, and Slovan Bratislava. Matches kick off on September 17, with the exact scheduling revealed by the weekend.

UEFA has given the Champions League a major overhaul. Now, all 36 clubs battle it out in a league, with every team facing off against eight opponents. As the second-place team in Germany, Stuttgart returns to the elite competition, hosting contests against Paris, Bergamo, Bern, and Prague. They'll travel for games against Madrid, Turin, Belgrade, and Bratislava.

The top eight in the standings after the group stage stay in the competition and move directly to the round of 16. The ninth to 24th-ranked teams participate in a brand new knockout phase to determine who progresses further.

Stuttgart's Group C opponents in the Champions League include the formidable Red Star Belgrade, adding an intriguing European challenge to their schedule. Following their group stage matches, Stuttgart aims to secure a spot among the top eight teams to advance straight to the round of 16.

Read also: