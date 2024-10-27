VfB Stuttgart experiences a significant sense of relief following their triumph over Kiel.

Following three back-to-back losses in the Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart managed to secure a victory against Holstein Kiel. The win, though shaky, was a much-needed boost considering the team's current predicament. Post-match, coach Hoeneß and striker Deniz Undav shared a heartfelt embrace, relieved to have set aside the weight of their recent losses.

For over an hour, Stuttgart maintained a dominating presence, keeping the brave promoted side, Holstein Kiel, at bay. However, a questionable red card handed out to Jeff Chabot (66.) posed a potential threat to their victory. The defender, riddled with guilt for a foul he did not commit, cursed his misfortune.

Fortunately, Stuttgart had established a 2-0 lead just before Chabot's dismissal, thanks to El Bilal Toure's (61.) stunning finish and Deniz Undav's (19.) initial goal. But Chabot's exclusion from the next Bundesliga game against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday left the team in a precarious position. Holstein Kiel regained some momentum, scoring through Armin Gigovic (84.) and even coming close to equalizing, despite Fiete Arp's (88.) yellow-red card.

"We knew the importance of this game," Hoeneß stated, emphasizing that the Bundesliga was their primary focus. Stuttgart had endured a three-game losing streak beforehand, making it crucial to secure three points. Undav chimed in, indicating that their impressive performance against Juventus Turin in the Champions League three days earlier (1-0) highlighted the significance of the Bundesliga triumph.

"We need to maintain our focus," Undav warned, acknowledging the triple burden the team was facing. Wohlgemuth concurred, adding that the team needed time to adapt to the current situation. With little breathing room, Stuttgart had to quickly acclimate, Undav noted, but expressed that the recent success had instilled a newfound determination.

Stuttgart's packed schedule included a DFB-Pokal game against 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Tuesday (20:45 CET/Sky), followed by a riveting clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday (20:30 CET/DAZN), both of which would be live-streamed on ntv.de. "The intensity is relentless," Undav conceded, acknowledging the immense challenge of maintaining performance under such pressure. This, in turn, necessitated coach Hoeneß to strategically manage the team's resources.

"Every player will get their opportunity," Undav said, emphasizing the need for the bench to contribute amidst the team's busy schedule. Toure, a loan player from Atalanta Bergamo, had earlier scored a crucial goal against Juventus in the Champions League and surpassed expectations with another stellar performance on Saturday, setting up Undav's goal with a clever no-look pass and then even scoring a beauty from 25 meters. "He proved his worth," Wohlgemuth concluded, hinting at Toure's potential to thrive against Atalanta in their upcoming Champions League match on November 6.

