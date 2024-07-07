Soccer - VfB Stuttgart clearly wins first test match

VfB Stuttgart, Bundesliga team, won the first pre-season game of the new season clearly against FSV Hollenbach from the Oberliga. The Vice-Champion secured the victory with a score of 8:1 (4:0). Goals were scored by Pascal Stenzel in the 11th minute, Silas with a double pack in the 30th and 35th minutes, and Jamie Leweling in the 40th minute for the half-time score. After the break, Wahid Faghir (48th), new signing Justin Diehl (55th), and Thomas Kastanaras (57th, 73rd) increased the lead. The honor goal for Hollenbach was scored by Niklas Dörr (63rd) via penalty kick for a temporary 1:7.

Players present at VfB, in addition to Diehl, were other newcomers such as central defenders Julian Chabot and Ramon Hendriks, striker Nick Woltemade, or left-back Frans Krätszig. Several EM participants were missing, including Deniz Undav and Maximilian Mittelstädt from the German team or Leonidas Stergiou, who represented Switzerland at the tournament. Captain Waldemar Anton and striker Serhou Guirassy are reportedly leaving VfB according to Sportvorstand Fabian Wohlgemuth, likely heading to Borussia Dortmund. Stuttgart's regular goalkeeper Alexander Nübel is still on vacation.

