Bundesliga - VfB Stuttgart arrange test match against Fürth

In preparation for the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart will play a test match against second division side SpVgg Greuther Fürth on January 6. The match (3.00 pm) will be played without spectators for organizational reasons, but will be streamed live, the Swabian Bundesliga club announced on Thursday.

Coach Sebastian Hoeneß's VfB went into the winter break on Wednesday evening with a 3-0 win over FC Augsburg and a surprising third place in the table. Training starts after a short break on January 2. On January 14, the mandatory games resume with an away match at Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Source: www.stern.de