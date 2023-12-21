Skip to content
VfB: "Stoking expectations makes little sense"

VfB Stuttgart showed a strong reaction to the 3-0 defeat at FC Bayern Munich. The Swabians go into the break in third place with a commanding win against FC Augsburg.

Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy in action. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Even after setting a club record in the first half of the season, VfB Stuttgart are tempering their expectations. "I think the first mistake you can make is to assume that it will go on like this or that a series will continue like this," said VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß after the end of the first half of the season.

With the 3-0 win against FC Augsburg, VfB celebrated their eleventh victory of the season before the end of the first half of the season in January. The Swabians had never won so often in the first half of the Bundesliga season before. After two seasons in which VfB only narrowly avoided relegation, the club remains humble, Hoeneß emphasized.

Just over half a year after avoiding relegation to the 2nd division only in the relegation play-off, the Swabians have spent the winter in third place in the Champions League and seven points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in fifth place. However, the VfB managers are still sticking to their goal of playing a carefree season. "It doesn't make much sense from our point of view to raise expectations that ignore where we've come from," said VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth.

VfB's 2024 season initially continues with two away games: Stuttgart will face Borussia Mönchengladbach on January 14 and VfL Bochum on January 20 to kick off the second half of the season. The surprise team will begin their preparations on January 2.

