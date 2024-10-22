VfB rejoices in Juve's power seizure

VfB Stuttgart switched up their strategy against Juventus Turin compared to their encounters with FC Bayern, resulting in a last-minute shock victory. Prior to this, Undav had scored a goal, and Millot missed a penalty kick.

Previously, Stuttgart suffered a 0:4 defeat at the hands of Bayern in the Bundesliga, but they bounced back in the Champions League, clinching their first win in nearly 15 years. Three days later, they managed to beat Juventus 1:0 (0:0) with El Bilal Touré scoring the winning goal in extra time (90.+2). Millot had missed a penalty earlier (86.).

For Stuttgart, it was their first victory in four consecutive games across all competitions. They now have 4 points after 3 matches in the league table. Juventus had started off strongly in the Champions League with two wins under their belt.

Juventus may not have enjoyed much success recently, but they still maintain a distinguished reputation. The team's entrance, the anthem, the atmosphere - the new stadium serves as a platform. However, Stuttgart remained unimpressed by all of it.

Stuttgart had the upper hand in the first half but failed to convert their opportunities. Coach Sebastian Hoeneß had predicted a tight contest, and his team displayed resilience and fought against Juventus in the midfield. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, whom VfB goalkeeper Alexander Nübel had warned against, was effectively stopped by the Stuttgart defense.

Stuttgart players squandered their chances. They often targeted the left side with national players Maximilian Mittelstädt and Jamie Leweling. In the 29th minute, striker Ermedin Demirović struck the ball flat against the right post following an assist from Millot. Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin managed to touch the ball with his fingertips - and was challenged once again three minutes before half-time. A header from Deniz Undav after a cross from Angelo Stiller was saved by the keeper, clearing the bar.

Undav's disallowed goal

After the break, the momentum continued with Stuttgart pressing forward. Undav scored what seemed to be the goal for Stuttgart after a long diagonal pass from Mittelstädt. However, the goal was disallowed after a video review due to a slight touch of the ball by Undav's arm (50.). Stuttgart continued pushing and had further chances through Demirović (61.) and Millot (62.), but Perin was there each time.

The game became entertaining as Demirović, who was close to earning a second yellow card, was subbed off by coach Hoeneß around the one-hour mark. Juventus' Kenan Yildiz then failed to beat Stuttgart's national goalkeeper Nübel (67.). Yildiz posed a threat once more in the 79th minute, but Josha Vagnoman made the save.

With only five minutes remaining, Millot had an opportunity to secure Stuttgart's win after a foul on Anthony Rouault which resulted in Juventus defender Danilo being sent off with a red card. But Millot failed to capitalize from the penalty spot against the exceptional Perin. It seemed that Stuttgart would not secure the win, but then substitute Touré struck the ball into the net.

