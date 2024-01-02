Skip to content
VfB loans talented striker Kastanaras to Ulm

Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart are loaning out striker Thomas Kastanaras to third division club SSV Ulm 1846 until the end of the season. "Match practice is of great importance for Thomas' further development," said VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth in a club statement on Tuesday.

Bundesliga - VfB loans talented striker Kastanaras to Ulm

Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart are loaning out striker Thomas Kastanaras to third division club SSV Ulm 1846 until the end of the season. "Match practice is of great importance for Thomas' further development," said VfB sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth in a club statement on Tuesday. Kastanaras suffered a metatarsal fracture in May and was out of action for months as a result. The 20-year-old has yet to play a competitive match for the Stuttgart professionals this season.

