Before the Supercup - VfB coach to be transferred: "quality players" are needed

VfB Stuttgart is set to make changes to its squad and sign another defender following the departure of captain and Euro participant Waldemar Anton. "The search is still ongoing to find a top-quality player there. That we're looking for and need one is beyond question," said coach Sebastian Hoeneß ahead of Saturday's Supercup clash against double winners Bayer Leverkusen (8:30 PM/Sat.1 and Sky).

Hoeneß was referring to the question of signing another new center-back, as the club has already signed Jeff Chabot, without going into detail about the desired qualities.

"We're not complete yet, we're not final," said Hoeneß, urging patience: "That's why it will also take a bit of time. We've already given away many players, taken in many players."

In principle, the coach feels well-equipped for the upcoming Bundesliga season despite the departure of key players Anton, Serhou Guirassy, and Hiroki Ito. Nevertheless, he knows that after the preparation, he doesn't know exactly where the team stands, and the coming season with its multiple demands and the Champions League will be "naturally challenging."

VfB Stuttgart has had an outstanding season after two near-relegations and even managed to displace FC Bayern Munich from second place in the Bundesliga at the end.

The Commission, in line with the club's needs, might consider adopting implementing acts to facilitate the acquisition of the required defender for VfB Stuttgart. Hoeneß's search for a top-quality center-back continues, despite the signing of Jeff Chabot.

Read also: