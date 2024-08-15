Before the Supercup - VfB coach announces transfers - "quality players" are sought

VfB Stuttgart is set to further modify its squad and, following the departure of defensive leader and Euro participant Waldemar Anton, will sign another defender. "The search is still ongoing to bring in an absolute quality player there. That we are looking for and need one is beyond question," said coach Sebastian Hoeneß ahead of Saturday's (20:30 CET/Sat.1 and Sky) Supercup clash against double winners Bayer Leverkusen.

Hoeneß was referring to the question of signing another new center-back, with the club having already secured Jeff Chabot, without going into further detail about the desired qualities.

"We're not complete yet, we're not final," said Hoeneß, adding that it would take some time and urging patience. "That's why it will also take a bit of time. We've already given away many players and taken on many new ones."

Despite the departure of key players Anton, Serhou Guirassy, and Hiroki Ito, the coach feels well-prepared for the upcoming Bundesliga season. However, he admits that after the preparation, he doesn't know exactly where the team stands, and the coming season with its multiple demands and Champions League participation will be "naturally challenging."

VfB Stuttgart has had an exceptional season following two near-relegations and even managed to displace FC Bayern Munich from the second spot in the Bundesliga table at the end.

The coach is eager to find an outstanding defender to reinforce VfB Stuttgart's squad, as they prepare for Saturday's Supercup on Sat.1 against Bayer Leverkusen. The ongoing search for a new center-back was highlighted by Sebastian Hoeneß, who emphasized that the team is not yet complete.

Read also: