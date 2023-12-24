Bundesliga - VfB boss Wehrle: No signs of Guirassy's departure

VfB Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle assumes that goalscorer Serhou Guirassy will continue to play for the third-placed team in the Bundesliga next year.

Wehrle told Bild am Sonntag when asked whether he expects Guirassy to stay: "I don't see any other signs at the moment." The 27-year-old has played an outstanding season so far with 17 goals despite a short injury break and has played a decisive role in the sporting upswing.

"Feels at home here with his family"

Guirassy repeatedly emphasized in conversations that he feels very comfortable at VfB, said Wehrle. "Serhou opted for VfB Stuttgart in the summer, even though he had offers from clubs abroad where he could have earned significantly more money. He feels at home here with his family and plays an important role in the team. He really appreciates that," explained the 48-year-old CEO.

Coach Sebastian Hoeneß is also responsible for the team's rise after avoiding relegation in the relegation play-offs. Wehrle sees rumors of the 41-year-old's move as a reward for his work in Stuttgart. "He identifies 100 percent with VfB. The decisive factor for us is that we want to develop something together here. That is a longer process," said Wehrle.

He warned against expecting too much as the season progresses. "I don't want to take the euphoria away from any VfB fan. Everyone should enjoy the moment," said Wehrle. First of all, however, the aim is to play a quiet season and reach 40 points as early as possible. Only then can we think about formulating new goals.

