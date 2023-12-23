Vettel on Schumi: "A hero of my generation"

The name Michael Schumacher will probably always be a household name in the Formula 1 circus. Even for former driver Sebastian Vettel, who still finds his idol's career overly impressive. However, the four-time world champion laments that things will be different for subsequent generations.

According to his buddy Sebastian Vettel, Michael Schumacher will not only be remembered for individual outstanding Formula 1 moments. "In sport, things always move on, they even move on very quickly. That's a good thing, because time moves forwards and not backwards, time shouldn't stand still. Someone like Michael will always be a household name because his successes, his statistics will always be there in black and white.

But the special characteristics of characters will also remain," said Vettel ahead of the tenth anniversary of Schumacher's serious skiing accident on December 29. "That Michael had this special bond with Ferrari, that he achieved the miracle of the world championships, that he put together a team there and held it together for such a long time."

This one lap time, this one pole position, this one victory, "that's often not it at all. It may sound banal, but it's the way to get there that can be so special," explained Vettel, who has been world champion four times himself.

Vettel: Star worship undergoes change

Schumacher, seven-time world champion, is an idol for him. After the accident in France at the end of 2013, Vettel sent him a text message to ask if everything was okay. After that, the extent of the accident became clear. Schumacher lives away from the public eye. The family does not provide any information about his condition.

Vettel's view of Schumacher is different to that of the current or future generation. Stars would experience "a change". "Even if it's hard to imagine, a Michael Schumacher or a Michael Jordan will be perceived differently over time," said Vettel, who retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2022. "They will never disappear from the history books or for the absolute cracks, but for many children today, a Michael Schumacher is less of a household name than he was for me back then. He was a hero of my generation. In the future, Lionel Messi may be less of a household name than Erling Haaland. But that's a good thing, because every era writes its own stories, every era has its own heroes and heroines."

Source: www.ntv.de