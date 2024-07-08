Formula 1 - Vettel also congratulates Hamilton after record win

Former German title rival Sebastian Vettel congratulated Lewis Hamilton on his historic win at his Formula-1 Home Race in Silverstone through an Instagram Story with a photo of the British record world champion celebrating with the Union Jack - G.O.A.T. is the English abbreviation for "Greatest of All Time".

Hamilton won an impressive race to win the British Grand Prix. It was his ninth victory at Silverstone, a feat no other driver has achieved in the top class of motorsports on a single track.

Hamilton: One of my most important wins

In total, it was Hamilton's 104th Grand Prix victory. But Mercedes' seven-time world champion had to wait 945 days for it. "Epic win!!", wrote Hamilton's former personal trainer Angela Cullen on Instagram. The British newspaper "Daily Mail" crowned Hamilton as the "King of Silverstone".

"That was one of the most important wins for me overall", said Hamilton himself. "I've had amazing moments in my career, but in the last two and a half years, I wasn't even close to a win."

The last win before Silverstone was on December 5, 2021, in Saudi Arabia. The fact that it worked out in the last race for Mercedes in Silverstone made the huge Hamilton party in front of 164,000 spectators perfect. From 2025, Hamilton will race for Ferrari, where Vettel unsuccessfully tried to become world champion after his four titles with Red Bull.

