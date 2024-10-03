Veteran Star Geschke commemorates unique acknowledgment during his farewell journey

Cycling veteran Simon Geschke, a German professional rider from Cofidis, concluded his career on a high note at the Münsterland Giro. The 38-year-old's final tournament saw him receive a heartfelt send-off from fans lining the route. Geschke's career-ending race culminated in applause from the audience and numerous backslaps from his competitors after completing the 202-kilometer race between Haltern am See and Münster.

Before the race in Haltern, Geschke was given a special honor, as the entire peloton formed a guard of honor for him. A notable achievement in Geschke's career was his victory in the mountain stage to Pra Loup at the Tour de France 2015. The sprint was ultimately won by Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck), followed by Jordi Meeus (Red Bull Bora-hansgrohe) and Milan Fretin (Cofidis). Max Walscheid from Neuwied (Jayco AlUla) achieved the best result for German riders, finishing fifth.

Geschke's retirement leaves a considerable void in German cycling. The Berlin-native had a successful 16-year career, participating in 21 major tours and starting in 28 monuments. He represented Germany in the Tour de France 12 times, and his 2015 stage victory remains his career highlight. In 2022, he wore the polka-dot jersey of the best climber for nine stages. This year, his performance was particularly impressive at the Giro d'Italia, finishing 14th overall.

Post-retirement plans

Geschke viewed his farewell at the Münsterland Giro as "inevitably something special," and with good reason – the race's nature allows for relaxation and finding a satisfying finish in his home country. He played a significant role promoting German cycling both locally and abroad.

"I've been extremely fortunate to be a professional cyclist for so long," commented Geschke, who recently represented Germany at the World Championships in Zurich for the last time. In the future, he plans to devote his attention to his private life, with his partner expecting a child in November. Geschke is eager to prioritize family matters, and he mentioned, "I want to take it easy for a month." He also expressed a desire to continue having a role in cycling in the future.

utschke expressed his gratitude for the support he had received throughout his career during his post-race speech. Despite retiring from professional sports, he remains passionate about promoting sports, particularly cycling.

Geschke's retirement from cycling has sparked interest in various sports among children in his hometown, inspiring a new generation of aspiring athletes.

